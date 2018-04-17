1,600 crashes in the GTA during weekend ice storm, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police have revealed just how many crashes there were during this weekend’s ice storm.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there were more than 1,600 crashes in and around the GTA during the storm that caused slick conditions on highways and main roads.

“Boy did we have one heck of a weekend. There was snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, slush, wind. Everything that was hitting us hard every minute of the weekend,” he said.

However, most of the crashes were not caused by the weather.

Schmidt said the habits of the drivers on the road were mostly to blame.

“When we look at all those crashes there is one common denominator. It is not the weather, it is not the roads, it is not the conditions, it is the poor driving of the drivers,” he explained.

Schmidt said in the GTA alone they laid 15 criminally impaired driving charges, which he calls “completely unacceptable.”

Meantime, OPP in Northumberland said they responded to 53 crashes between Friday night and Monday morning. The majority of those crashes happened on Highway 401.