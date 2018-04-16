Whitecaps' striker Kei Kamara out for several weeks with groin injury

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps have lost striker Kei Kamara for at least the next three games with a groin injury.

Head coach Carl Robinson says Kamara probably won’t be back in the Whitecaps’ lineup until a May 11 game against the Houston Dynamo at B.C. Place Stadium.

“It’s not ideal,” Robinson said after the Whitecaps’ practice Monday. “Any team that losses a key player, and Kei is a key player for us, is going to be affected.”

Venezuelan striker Anthony Blondell, who missed the last game due to concussion, is expected to replace Kamara when the Whitecaps play Sporting Kansas City on Friday.

Kamara suffered the groin injury during a training session Thursday. He didn’t dress for Vancouver’s 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Friday night at B.C. Place. Without Kamara, the Whitecaps struggled to generate any sustained offence.

Kamara, the Whitecaps key off-season acquisition in a trade from New England, has three goals and two assists in five games