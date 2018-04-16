UK court rules against parents who want son to go to Italy

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Protestors gather outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital where a terminally-ill 23-month-old toddler Alfie Evans is hospitalized, in Liverpool, Britain, Monday, April 16, 2018. Pope Francis offered prayers after his traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square for Alfie, whose parents are locked with hospital officials in a legal battle over his care. Last week Alfie's father, Tom Evans, 21, said he had chartered a jet to take the child to Italy but had been stopped by the hospital. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)
LONDON – Britain’s Court of Appeal has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill toddler who are seeking permission to take him to Italy for medical treatment.
The parents of Alfie Evans have been engaged in a protracted legal fight with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool over his care. Alfie’s parents were trying to overturn earlier rulings that have blocked further medical treatment.
Alfie, now 23 months old, is in a “semi-vegetative state” as the result of a degenerative neurological condition that doctors have been unable to definitively identify. Courts have ordered life support to be withdrawn.
Pope Francis on Sunday prayed for Alfie and others who are suffering from serious infirmities.