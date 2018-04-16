Loading articles...

Possible class action after Freedom of Information web breach in N.S.

Last Updated Apr 16, 2018 at 11:21 am EDT

HALIFAX – A Nova Scotia law firm is investigating the potential for a class action lawsuit following a breach of the province’s freedom-of-information Internet portal affecting thousands of sensitive documents.

Between March 3 and March 5, approximately 7,000 documents — containing birth dates, social insurance numbers, addresses and government services’ client information — were inappropriately accessed.

Lawyer Ray Wagner says it’s concerning that such information was compromised and accessed so readily, and that government delayed informing the public.

The government waited nearly a week to inform the public, while police began their investigation.

A Halifax man was charged last week.

Wagner says anyone who lives in Nova Scotia and is concerned that their information was inappropriately accessed, should contact his law firm.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies