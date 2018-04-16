Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Paramount Resources pipeline leaks 290,000 litres of oil and saltwater in Alberta
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2018 1:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2018 at 2:20 pm EDT
CALGARY – The Alberta Energy Regulator is reporting that a pipeline leaked about 100,000 litres of oil and 190,000 litres of salty produced water near Zama City in the far northwest corner of the province.
The AER says on its website that Calgary-based Paramount Resources Ltd. reported the leak last week from one of its pipelines about nine kilometres northeast of the community.
It says the leak was discovered by employees checking on a low-pressure alarm from the pipeline’s leak detection system.
The regulator says the pipeline has been isolated and depressurized and cleanup is underway.
It says the leak affected an area about 200 metres by 200 metres but no waterbodies were involved and it appears no wildlife were affected.
