Newfoundland and Labrador will target 'revenge porn' with new law

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador will target so-called revenge porn with new legislation to crack down on those who share intimate images without consent.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said Monday it’s a move to deter harassment that can be especially devastating.

“We’re not talking about something that’s just humiliating or embarrassing,” he said in an interview. “This can alter a person’s life.

“We’ve seen people take their lives from this.”

Parsons said legislation will be introduced by this fall and he wants it to be as strong as possible. It will allow victims to sue in civil court and legally force the removal of images from the internet.

“It’s going on so often now, across multiple age brackets, but obviously I have a big concern when it comes to youth.”

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta and Nova Scotia have so far taken similar action, he added.

Parsons said the Criminal Code was updated in 2015 to outlaw distribution of intimate images without consent, but civil law has lagged.

The new legislation would allow judges to award damages so that offenders would literally pay for their actions.

“The threat of doing this, even the threat, is enough that it can ruin a person’s life,” Parsons said. “It’s not something I dealt with 10 years ago but seeing it now, it’s something new and it’s something we have to combat.”

Bridget Clarke, who works with the Safe Harbour Outreach Project in St. John’s, said the impacts of unwanted image sharing are vast.

“They range from emotional, social, financial, psychological — and all these damages in many ways are immeasurable until it is the worst case scenario. In some people, we have seen that they’ve died by suicide because of how all this unfolded.”

Clarke stressed that people have the right to do as they want with their own bodies, including taking pictures.

“But with everything, consent is mandatory,” she said. “The threat or the action to share intimate or nude photos of someone without their consent is ultimately about power and it’s about control.

“Women feel they aren’t able to leave relationships because they have the threat of this looming.”

Whether it’s called revenge porn or something else, Clarke said it’s a form of sexual violence and she’s glad to see Parsons taking it seriously.

“We know sexual violence is prevalent in all of our communities.”