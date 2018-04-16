Toronto police to update McArthur investigation on Monday

Toronto police will provide another update into the ongoing investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Last week, police added a seventh charge of first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi, who disappeared from Toronto’s gay village in 2010.

On Friday, police announced that a man believed to be another victim of McArthur had been identified.

In early March, police released a photograph of a dead man believed to be another one of the McArthur’s alleged victims, saying they needed help identifying the bearded middle-aged individual.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said at the time that releasing the photo was a “last resort.” Investigators did not say when the photograph was taken or how investigators found it.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from the village in 2017. Later that month, McArthur was charged with the murders of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

At least seven sets of remains, including Faizi’s, have been recovered from planters located at a Toronto home where McArthur once worked as a landscaper, police have said.

Police will update their investigation at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

