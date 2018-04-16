Crash closes stretch of Hwy. 400 from Barrie to Innisfil

Highway 400 is closed in both directions between Mapleview Drive in Barrie and Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil due to a collision.

The crash involves three tractor-trailers.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one tractor-trailer ended up in the ditch while another crashed into the guardrail.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy400 SB & NB b/t Mapleview Dr #Barrie & Innisfil Beach Rd #Innisfil – NB & SB highway fully CLOSED, reopening time unknown. ^cc pic.twitter.com/hoUTg6mqxn — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) April 16, 2018

One of the transport truck lost hundreds of liters of diesel fuel across the highway.

There has been no word on injuries.

Schmidt said it will be a dicey morning for many commuters.

“We’ve got rain falling all across the GTA. We’ve got snow and slush still across the highways, on the shoulders. We’ve got sheets of ice covering many parts of the highway,” he said.

“We have multiple collisions involving transport trucks.”

It’s not known when the section of highway will reopen.