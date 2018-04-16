GTA under rainfall warning; power outages continue after ice storm

A rainfall warning remains in effect across the GTA, following a weekend of ice and snow that left roads a mess and thousands of homes and business without power.

The ice storm turned into to rain overnight, and it’s expected to keep falling steadily until about noon and then continue intermittently for the rest of the day. The forecast also calls for wind gusts of up to 40 km/h.

On Sunday, ice build-up combined with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h were responsible for a number of fallen trees and broken limbs which took down power lines and caused power outages across Toronto.

As of 6 a.m., around 10,000 customers were still without power. At the height of the storm, Toronto Hydro said around 44,000 were without power.

We currently have the following ETORs available:

Legion Rd/Lakeshore – 12pm

Dundas St West/Bloor/Quebec Ave/Dundas St West – 8am

Lonsdale Rd/Farnham Ave/Dunvegan Rd/Mt Pleasant – 7am — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 16, 2018

The Toronto and Region and Conservation Authority also has a flood watch in effect to remind everyone to stay well back from the waterways.

School buses have also been cancelled and schools are closed in the GTA, including Toronto, due to the weather.

Ahead of the morning commute, the TTC said subway service was suspended on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations because of hydro issues at Warden Station. Shuttle buses are operating.

Service remains suspended on Line 3 due to earlier weather-related issues, but shuttle buses are running from Kennedy to McCowan stations. On Sunday, the TTC was forced to shut down the line because of ice build up on the third rail. It’s uncertain at this time if the line will reopen in time for the morning commute. Shuttle buses were operating between Kennedy and McCowan stations.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said they would be storing subway trains in tunnels overnight to ensure that doors are not frozen for the start of service on Monday morning. Storm trains would be deployed throughout the night in open cut areas, spraying glycol on the third rail to keep it from freezing.

Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop airport had cancelled all departing flights and only received one arrival all day on Sunday, while more than 600 flights were cancelled at Pearson International Airport.