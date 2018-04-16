First Nations and cities double down on pipeline opposition

VANCOUVER – Several First Nations and the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby have joined together to redouble their opposition to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan says the expansion project “short circuits” the legal process and civil disobedience against the pipeline it will only continue to grow.

Corrigan says he’s embarrassed that Canada’s prime minister and a premier of our country are kowtowing to an American multinational oil company that isn’t playing by the rules in its effort to push through the pipeline.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the premiers of B.C. and Alberta on Sunday over the impasse and after the meeting he promised financial and legislative tools to ensure the expansion could proceed.

Union of B.C. Indian Chief’s Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, one of several First Nations voices at a news conference today, says opposition to the project is broad-based and entrenched.

He says First Nations have a constitutional and legal right to protect the health and well-being of their loved ones and if there was ever a spill of bitumen on land or water it could be catastrophic.

Kinder Morgan has stopped all non-essential spending on the pipeline while the federal government tries to reassure the company’s investors that the project will move forward despite opposition from the government of British Columbia.