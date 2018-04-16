CP NewsAlert: Saskatchewan farmer in fatal shooting pleads guilty to gun charges

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. – A Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in the fatal shooting of a young Indigenous man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty today in North Battleford provincial court to one count of unsafe storage of an unrestricted firearm.

The Crown dropped a second count of unsafe storage of a restricted handgun.

Stanley was acquitted in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie, who was shot and killed on Stanley’s farm in August 2016.

Stanley has been ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and is banned from possessing a firearm for 10 years.

His lawyer told court his client is not interested in owning a gun again.

(CKOM)