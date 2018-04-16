Chinese exporters scramble to cope with Trump tariff hike

BEIJING, China – Chinese exporters of goods from electronics to motorcycle parts are scrambling to insulate themselves from U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff hike.

They are weighing plans to rush shipments to American customers ahead of the increase, raise prices or find other markets. Some are looking at shipping goods through other countries to hide their Chinese origin.

Trump says higher duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods would punish Beijing for stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over foreign technology. The plan targets goods U.S. officials say benefit from improper Chinese policies including machinery, industrial components, aerospace, telecoms and other technology.

The potential costs are alarming for exporters dependent on the U.S. market.