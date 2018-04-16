B.C. government backs Songhees Nation's bid to host 2020 Indigenous Games

VICTORIA – British Columbia’s government is backing a Victoria-area First Nation’s attempt to host the 2020 North American Indigenous Games.

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser says the province will contribute $3.5 million to support the Songhees First Nation bid for the games.

He says the provincial contribution amounts to 35 per cent of the event’s budget.

The North American Indigenous Games selection council is currently in the Victoria area assessing preparations for the bid and scouting venues across Greater Victoria.

Songhees Chief Ron Sam says every community in the Greater Victoria area has pledged support for the games, which will involve 5,000 youth athletes and hundreds of team officials and cultural delegates from 26 regions around North America.

The cities of Ottawa and Halifax are also competing to host the games and a decision on the winning bid community is due in June.