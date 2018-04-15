Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Syrians displaced near capital recall years of deprivation
by Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2018 7:50 am EDT
HORJELLI, Syria – Thousands of Syrians displaced by the battle for the once-lush suburbs of Damascus now find themselves in a crowded settlement, where for the first time in recent memory they have enough to eat.
The rows of pre-fabricated shelters are home to some 18,000 people displaced by the offensive that drove rebels out of eastern Ghouta. On Saturday, the Syrian government announced the capture of Douma, the last rebel holdout in eastern Ghouta and the site of an alleged chemical attack that prompted a Western missile strike.
Government forces had laid siege to eastern Ghouta since 2013, and late last year they tightened the noose, causing food prices to soar in the farming region that once served as a breadbasket for the capital.
