Southern Ontario braces for more snow, freezing rain and ice pellets

TORONTO – Southern Ontario is bracing for a second round of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain that forecasters say will begin later this morning.

The huge weather system is affecting an area stretching west to east from Windsor to Ottawa and north to south from North Bay to Lake Ontario.

On Saturday police reported well over 500 crashes on icy roads around the Greater Toronto Area — fortunately none involving fatalities.

Thousands of people also lost power, but Hydro One and other utilities were working round the clock to reconnect customers.

Today’s stormy weather could be even more severe because Environment Canada says the precipitation will be intensified by howling winds.

Wind warnings have been issued with gusts up to 90 km/h expected in the Hamilton area this morning — strong enough to cause property damage and more power outages.

The sloppy weather is expected to continue until this afternoon, when temperatures are forecast to rise.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport advises passengers to check their flight status before leaving, with more than 250 flights cancelled by Saturday evening.

Drivers are urged to take extra care due to the hazardous conditions, and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is warning of potential flooding by tonight.