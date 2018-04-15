Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Apr 15, 2018 at 1:40 am EDT

TORONTO – There was no winning ticket for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 18 will be approximately $22 million.

