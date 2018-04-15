List of winners at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A list of winners at the 53nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean

— Album of the year: Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”

— Single record of the year: Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

— Song of the year: “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

— Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert

— Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Vocal event of the year: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

— New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina

— New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young

— New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland