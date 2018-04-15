Slow moving ice storm continues to batter southern Ontario

Round two of the ice storm making its way through southern Ontario is well on its way, and it is expected to be worse than Saturday.

A massive, slow moving system is powering up again and continues to pelt southern and central Ontario with rain, freezing rain and ice pellets.

The system is affecting an area that stretches west to east from Windsor, Ont., into Quebec and north to south from North Bay, Ont., to Lake Ontario.

Rain and freezing rain warnings have been issued for the Greater Toronto Area where police reported more than 550 crashes on icy roads Saturday, though none were fatal.

However, the severe weather did result in some injuries due to falling objects and ice.

A man in his 60s suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a sign that blew over in downtown Hamilton.

In Toronto, a child was hurt when she was hit by ice falling off the soccer dome at Downsview Park. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

The storm also lead to flight delays and cancellations. More than 250 flights were cancelled Saturday and another 233 early Sunday morning.

At least one plane was reportedly stuck on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport for the entire day with passengers on board. Natalie Deane, a passenger on the flight, said people were hungry and tired as the plane went through de-icing, waited for a runway, refuelled and then eventually went back to the terminal

“We were on there for about eight hours. They brought us into a gate finally and they deplaned us,” she said. “Nobody’s had any food. They didn’t feed us on the plane and they ran out of water.”

Deane says passengers were all given $30 vouchers for sandwiches after the day long delay.

Pearson International Airport is once again advising travellers to check the status of their flights before leaving.

Thousands of people also lost power, but Hydro One and other affected utilities have been working around the clock to reconnect customers.

There are fears Sunday’s stormy weather may be even more severe than the day before as Environment Canada expects the precipitation will be driven by howling winds in many areas.

Wind warnings have been issued with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour forecast for the Hamilton area — strong enough to cause property damage and further power outages.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain and ice pellets will change to solid rain later in the day as temperatures rise, starting in the west and moving east.

Motorists who cannot avoid going out today are urged to be extra cautious due to what are likely to be treacherous road conditions.

For those who need to take transit in Toronto, the TTC is working proactively to keep things running smoothly and preempt any potential problems.

TTC Spokeswoman Haley Waldman tells CityNews that anti-freeze has been applied to overheard streetcar lines to prevent them from freezing and the volume of streetcars plying some of the downtown core routes has been increased.

Some streetcar lines still could be affected by the weather as there is a possibility that tracks may freeze. For those cases, buses are being dispatched to replace the streetcars.

Waldman says buses have already replaced streetcars on the St. Clair route. In addition, extra TTC staff will be present at the major subway hubs including St. George and Yonge-Bloor stations to help riders navigate the system.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is also warning that some creeks and rivers could flood by late tonight due to the heavy rain.

“It is difficult to determine the extent of flooding possible, so TRCA advises the public to stay alert to changing conditions,” read a statement on the organization’s website.

Residents from across the GTA and beyond shared their photos and videos as the storm moved through their neighbourhoods.