Doug Ford, Ontario PCs unveil campign bus and 'For The People' slogan

Doug Ford and the Ontario Progressive Conservatives unveiled their campaign bus on Sunday.

Bearing the slogan “For The People,” the new PC leader hit back at Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals who unveiled attack ads targeting Ford earlier in the week.

“She will spend your money to try to buy your votes but the people know better. She’s tried this trick before but she will not fool the people of Ontario this time,” said Ford.

“You can always count on me to give you straight talk and I can tell you this, I will only make promises I can keep and I will always keep the promises I make.”

Ford was scheduled to make stops in Innisfil and North Bay on Sunday but those appearances were cancelled due to the poor weather conditions in southern Ontario.

Ontarians will head to the polls on June 7.