Corrective to story about the funeral for Logan Boulet of the Humboldt Broncos

Last Updated Apr 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm EDT

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – In a story that moved Saturday, April 14, The Canadian Press misidentified the source of a quotation about Logan Boulet of the Humboldt Broncos.

It was from a teacher named Jared Heidinger, not Jacob Hedinger.

