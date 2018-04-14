Whitecaps see home undefeated streak end in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps gave up a pair of second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles Football Club Friday night which snapped Vancouver’s 11-game Major League Soccer home unbeaten streak.

Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi scored for the expansion LAFC (3-2-0). Costa Rican forward Marco Urena assisted on both goals as Los Angeles ended a two-game losing streak.

The defeat, before a crowd of 22,120 at BC Place Stadium, marked the first time in over a year Vancouver lost back-to-back games. The Whitecaps (3-3-1) were beaten 2-1 on the road to Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

Vela put LAFC ahead 1-0 in the 59th minute. Left alone in the box, the shifty forward was fed the ball by Urena and launched a rainbow shot that arched into the top right-hand corner of the net. That broke a LAFC scoreless streak of 202 minutes.

Rossi took advantage of some poor Whitecaps clearing attempts to score in the 70th minute. Vela and Rossi have four goals each on the season.

The Whitecaps played without striker Kei Kamara, who suffered an injury during training Thursday. He was replaced by Erik Hurtado.

Both teams had good scoring chances in the scoreless first half.

In the 17th minute, Whitecaps’ midfielder Felipe fed a ball to forward Alphonso Davies, who blasted a left-footed shot that L.A. goalkeeper Tyler Miller stopped. Later, forward Cristian Techera, playing in his 100th game as a Whitecap, launched a long ball that Miller blocked.

LAFC came close in the 28th minute when defender Walker Zimmerman’s header hit the crossbar. Not long after, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye fired a right-footed shot from inside the box that Vancouver keeper Stefan Marinovic stopped.

It was a physical game. Vancouver defender Jakob Nerwinski was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute after his arm hit Rossi in the face when both players were going for a header. Rossi fell to the ground, prompting an incensed Whitecaps’ captain Kendall Waston to run over and begin yelling at Rossi to get up.

There was some pushing and shoving later in the game after L.A.’s Latif Blessing was knocked to the ground by Techera. That earned Techera a yellow card.

NOTES: Prior to the game, defender Jordan Harvey, who signed with LAFC as a free agent, was honoured for his 179 appearances with the Whitecaps. He leads the franchise in minutes played and games started. … There was a minute of silence before the game to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. .. Vancouver midfielder Felipe played in his 200th MLS game.… The Whitecaps’ last home loss was a 2-1 defeat by Portland on July 23. …The last time the Whitecaps lost two games in a row was last March 11 against San Jose and March 18 against Toronto.