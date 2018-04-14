Man critically injured in Scarborough house fire

A man is in life-threatening condition after a two-alarm fire broke out at a house in Scarborough overnight.

Crews responded to the home on Earlton Road near Birchmount Road around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim in his 60s was found unconscious. A police sergeant on scene told CityNews paramedics administered CPR for close to 45 minutes.

The man remains in hospital and there is no update on his condition at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.