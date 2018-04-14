Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Apr 14, 2018 at 5:23 pm EDT

Police investigate a shooting next to a plaza on Royal York Road in Toronto on April 14, 2018. CITYNEWS/Jody Buschlen

A man in his 20s is in serious condition after a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.

Police found the victim near Royal York Road and Evans Avenue around 4 p.m.

Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they don’t have any suspect details and couldn’t confirm where the shooting actually happened.

They are asking any witnesses to call 911.

