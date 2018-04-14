Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 20s is in serious condition after a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.

Police found the victim near Royal York Road and Evans Avenue around 4 p.m.

Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they don’t have any suspect details and couldn’t confirm where the shooting actually happened.

They are asking any witnesses to call 911.

Shooting Royal York Rd near Evans Ave, officers O/S have located one victim who is now being transported to trauma centre via emergency run Unknown suspect(s) or scene location Witnesses call 911 @TPS22Div 668742 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 14, 2018