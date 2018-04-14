Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 14, 2018 at 3:40 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $23 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 20 will grow to approximately $33 million.

