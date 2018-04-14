Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mavis Staples to receive Underground Railroad museum award
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2018 8:30 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT
CINCINNATI – The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati says it plans to celebrate the life of singer and activist Mavis Staples with one of the museum’s highest honours.
The centre will present Staples with the Everyday Freedom Hero Award at a reception on Friday. Staples will receive the reward prior to her concert performance, “An Evening with Mavis Staples.”
Tickets are available for the event. The reception will be open to ticketholders for the concert.
The Freedom Center says it created the Everyday Freedom Hero Award to recognize individuals and organizations that strive to live up to the ideals of the Underground Railroad movement while using their resources for the well-being and betterment of their communities.
