Man in serious condition after downtown stabbing

Last Updated Apr 14, 2018 at 8:46 am EDT

Police on scene at Yonge and Elm streets after a man was stabbed in the chest overnight on April 14, 2018. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

One man is in serious condition after a stabbing in the downtown core in the early hours of Saturday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. in the Yonge and Elm streets area.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS a man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

There is no suspect description and no arrests have been made at this time.

