Man in serious condition after downtown stabbing

One man is in serious condition after a stabbing in the downtown core in the early hours of Saturday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. in the Yonge and Elm streets area.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS a man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

There is no suspect description and no arrests have been made at this time.