Friday’s Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1
(Jets lead series 2-0)
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Vegas 2 Los Angeles 1 (2OT)
(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)
—
AHL
Syracuse 1 Utica 1 (OT)
Cleveland 3 Manitoba 1
WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 5 Providence 3
Rochester 6 Belleville 4
Hartford 2 Binghamton 1 (OT)
Toronto 4 Laval 1
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 0
Chicago 6 Rockford 4
Texas 4 San Antonio 2
Stockton 5 Ontario 2
Tucson 3 San Diego 2
—
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.
Boston 7 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Detroit 6
Toronto 8 Cleveland 4
Houston 3 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 4
Seattle 7 Oakland 4
National League
Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2 Washington 1
Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Milwaukee 5
San Diego 5 San Francisco 1
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 7
Interleague
Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1
—
MLS
Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Vancouver 0
—