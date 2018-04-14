Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Last Updated Apr 14, 2018 at 3:00 am EDT

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1

(Jets lead series 2-0)

Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Vegas 2 Los Angeles 1 (2OT)

(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)

AHL

Syracuse 1 Utica 1 (OT)

Cleveland 3 Manitoba 1

WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 5 Providence 3

Rochester 6 Belleville 4

Hartford 2 Binghamton 1 (OT)

Toronto 4 Laval 1

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 0

Chicago 6 Rockford 4

Texas 4 San Antonio 2

Stockton 5 Ontario 2

Tucson 3 San Diego 2

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.

Boston 7 Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 8 Detroit 6

Toronto 8 Cleveland 4

Houston 3 Texas 2

L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 4

Seattle 7 Oakland 4

National League

Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2 Washington 1

Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Milwaukee 5

San Diego 5 San Francisco 1

Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 7

Interleague

Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1

MLS

Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Vancouver 0

