Canadian Jennifer Abel bounces back to win diving gold at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia – Canadian diver Jennifer Abel bounced back Saturday from a poor showing in the women’s synchronized three-metre springboard final to win gold in the individual three-metre event at the Commonwealth Games.

Abel and partner Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu were first in the three-metre synchronized final after three dives Wednesday. But the Canadians plummeted after a disastrous fourth dive by Abel and finished fifth.

They had earned silver in the same event at the 2017 FINA World Championships last summer in Budapest. And Abel won the synchronized event at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and took silver in 2014, albeit with a different partner.

There were no such miscues Saturday as Abel, a 26-year-old from Laval, Que., survived a late challenge from Australia’s Maddison Keeney to win gold with 366.95 points. Keys took silver at 366.55.

Also Saturday, Vincent Riendeau of Pointe-Claire, Que., won bronze in the men’s 10-metre platform. He also won bronze in the event in 2010.

Canadian divers won six medals here (one gold, four silver and one bronze).

Four years ago at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Canada won seven diving medals (3-2-2) to finish behind England’s 10 (4-3-3). The Canadian women accounted for six of those with Abel leading with a gold and two silver.