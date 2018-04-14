Canada's R.J. Barrett leads World team over U.S. at Nike Hoop Summit

PORTLAND, Ore. – Canadian R.J. Barrett had a game-high 20 points to lead the World Select Team to an 89-76 win over the United States on Friday night at the Nike Hoop Summit, a showcase for the top high school basketball players in the world.

Barrett also had nine rebounds and six assists through 29:53.

Barrett, a 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is regarded as the world’s best player his age.

He led Canada to an historic gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup last summer, despite being one of the tournament’s youngest players.

The World team was coached by Ryerson head coach Roy Rana for the eighth straight year.

Ignas Brazdeikis and Andrew Nembhard, the other Canadians in the Nike Hoop Summit, had nine and five points respectively off the bench. Brazdeikis added four rebounds and Nembhard had four assists.