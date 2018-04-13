TTC investigating after man seen riding on bumper of bus

The TTC and Toronto police are investigating after a man was spotted riding on the bumper of a TTC bus.

On Thursday, a Twitter user posted video of the man hanging off the back of a bus, but it’s unclear when and where it took place.

“It was incredibly dangerous, incredibly dumb,” said TTC spokesman Stuart Green.

“He could have fallen off, not only hurting or killing himself, but [also] injuring someone else or causing an accident. Any number of things could’ve happened.”

Green said the man was hanging by an advertising board, which is held on with rivets and is not meant to support the weight of people.

Warning: Video below contains language some may find offensive.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said the man could be fined $235 or more under TTC bylaws for travelling on the outside of a vehicle.

Police would need to speak with a witness and identify the offender, as well as the date, time and location of the incident.

In 2014, a 32-year-old man died after falling off the back of a moving TTC bus near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road. The man had been riding on the bumper of the bus without the driver’s knowledge.

And in February, a 20-year-old York University student posted video of himself riding on the back of a TTC subway train in an earlier incident.

“People should not be doing this sort of thing,” Green said.

“They shouldn’t be hanging off the backs of buses; they shouldn’t be hanging off the backs of streetcars; shouldn’t be hanging off the backs of subways or walking on the subway tracks. The TTC has a lot of large, moving vehicles. We have a lot of electricity that runs through our system. It’s not a place where you try and do dumb things.”