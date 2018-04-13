Toronto market edges higher on resources; U.S. markets, loonie down

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index edged higher Friday morning in response to rising commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.62 points to 15,271.89, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 131.06 points to 24,351.99. The S&P 500 index was down 10.51 points to 2,653.48 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 44.80 points to 7,095.45.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.32 cents US, down from Thursday’s average value of 79.39 cents US.

The May crude contract was up 35 cents to US$67.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up $6.10 to US$1,348.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged at US$3.06 a pound.