Thursday's Games

Last Updated Apr 13, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Boston 5 Toronto 1

(Bruins lead 1-0)

Tampa Bay 5 New Jersey 2

(Lightning leads 1-0)

Columbus 4 Washington 3

(Blue Jackets lead 1-0)

Nashville 5 Colorado 2

(Predators lead 1-0)

San Jose 3 Anaheim 0

(Sharks lead series 1-0)

AHL

Manitoba 4 Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 6 San Antonio 2

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3

MLB

American League

Cleveland 9 Detroit 3

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7 Kansas City 1

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5 Washington 1

San Francisco 7 San Diego 0

