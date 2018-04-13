Loading articles...

South American nations to vote for 2026 N America World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino participates in the annual conference of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The governing body of South American soccer has asked FIFA to expand the World Cup to 48 teams for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. (AP Photo/Martin Ruggiero)

The North American bid for the 2026 World Cup has gained the support of the 10 South American soccer nations.

The announcement from CONMEBOL on Friday came two months before the FIFA Congress is due to vote on whether to award the tournament to Morocco, or to the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA’s bid inspection team has spent the week in North America, visiting all three countries, and it travels to Morocco next week.

