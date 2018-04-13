Paul Bernardo charged with possessing a weapon

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon, according to a CTV News report.

Bernardo is accused of having a homemade shank made from a screw and a pen for handle.

He has reportedly appeared in a Napanee courtroom through video link.

Bernardo, now 53-years-old, is serving a life sentence at Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont., for the kidnapping, tortures and murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in 1991, and 15-year-old Kristen French in 1992.