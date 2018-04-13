Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Paul Bernardo charged with possessing a weapon
Paul Bernardo is shown sitting in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Amazon.ca is taking heat on social media and its own website following a report that it's selling an ebook by notorious killer Paul Bernardo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Convicted killer Paul Bernardo has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon, according to a CTV News report.
Bernardo is accused of having a homemade shank made from a screw and a pen for handle.
He has reportedly appeared in a Napanee courtroom through video link.
Bernardo, now 53-years-old, is serving a life sentence at Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont., for the kidnapping, tortures and murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in 1991, and 15-year-old Kristen French in 1992.
