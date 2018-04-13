One person critically injured following two-car crash in Downsview

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries following a serious crash in Downsview.

Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive, just south of Wilson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say one of the vehicles flipped over and went into a bus shelter, which was reportedly unoccupied at the time. One of the occupants was thrown from the vehicle and has suffered extensive injuries.

Paramedics say one person has been taken to a nearby trauma centre in critical condition.