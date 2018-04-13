Nova Scotia premier rejects Tory call for minister's resignation over breach

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is rejecting calls from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives for the resignation of his Internal Services minister over the security breach involving the province’s freedom-of-information internet portal.

Tory Interim leader Karla MacFaralane asked Patricia Arab in the legislature today whether she would resign given her department had failed to ensure the protection of the public’s personal information.

Arab replied that she “serves at the pleasure of the premier.”

McNeil says Arab acted professionally in her handling of the breach and he believes the situation does not approach the threshold requiring a resignation.

But MacFarlane says she believes Arab’s department has ignored warnings from the province’s auditor general that the government’s computer systems aren’t secure enough, and she points out the breach in question wasn’t sophisticated.

The government has said the documents were accessed through a “vulnerability in its system” and not through a hack.

Officials said someone wrote a script of computer code that allowed them to sequentially access “every document available on the portal.”