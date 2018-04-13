Loading articles...

NewsAlert: U.S., along with U.K. and France, launch strikes on Syria

Last Updated Apr 13, 2018 at 10:21 pm EDT

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON – Syria’s capital of Damascus is being rocked by loud explosions that are lighting up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

Trump says the U.S., France and Britain have launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again.

More to come.

