NewsAlert: U.S., along with U.K. and France, launch strikes on Syria

WASHINGTON – Syria’s capital of Damascus is being rocked by loud explosions that are lighting up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

Trump says the U.S., France and Britain have launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again.

More to come.