Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri suspended three games

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended three games for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels on Thursday.

Kadri launched himself at a fallen Wingels, who had his back turned to Kadri.

The officials gave Kadri a major for charging and a game misconduct.

“He was turning up the wall, so I was going for the hit and he ended up falling,” Kadri said after the game. “I mean it happened pretty quick.”

Game 2 of the series, which Boston leads 1-0 after Thursday’s 5-1 win, will be played on Saturday.

