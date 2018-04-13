Here's how to prepare for severe weather

With a freezing rain warning issued for the GTA ahead of a potential ice storm and severe weather, CityNews has compiled a list of resources to help you this weekend.
Heavy winds and ice build-up could cause tree branches to snap and power lines to come down. In the event of a power outage, receive up-to-date information by contacting your local hydro provider:
Toronto Hydro
Website: Toronto Hydro Outage Map
Twitter: @TorontoHydro
To report downed power lines and outages: (416) 542-8000
To report non emergency damaged trees or fallen branches: 311
Alectra Utilities (for Brampton, Mississauga, Hamilton and several other areas of the GTA)
Twitter: @AlectraNews
Brampton: outage map or call 1-844-797-7920
Hamilton: information on outages or call 905-522-6611
Mississauga: outage map or call 905-273- 7425
St. Catharines: information on outages or call 905-684-8111
York Region/Simcoe County: outage map or call 1-877-963-6900
Hydro One: (Rest of Ontario)
Website: Hydro One Storm Center
Twitter: @HydroOne
To report outages: 1-800-434-1235
If any outage occurs, Toronto Hydro recommends you do the following:
- Unplug or turn off all appliances to avoid possible damage when power resumes.
- Don’t use barbecues, propane heaters or portable generators indoors or in enclosed spaces such as garages, covered porches and sheds – they generate carbon monoxide gas, which can be fatal.
- Never leave candles unattended.
If you don’t already have one, a 72-hour emergency kit is key to have during a power outage.
An emergency kit should contain at least:
- Water — four litres of water per person per day
- Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods
- Wind-up or battery-powered flashlight (and extra batteries)
- Wind-up or battery-powered radio (and extra batteries)
- First aid kit
- Important family documents such as identification, insurance and bank records
If you are travelling this weekend, make sure to check for any delays or cancellations before heading out!
If you are flying out of Toronto Pearson Airport:
Check flight status: Toronto Pearson Flight Schedules
Twitter:@TorontoPearson
Contact line: 416-247-7678
If you are flying out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport:
Check flight status: Billy Bishop Airport Flight Status
Twitter: @BBishopAirport
Contact line: 416-203-6942
If you are taking the GO Transit:
Train schedules: GO Train full schedules or service updates
Twitter: @GoTransit
Contact line: 416-869-3200
For traffic updates:
@680Newstraffic
@OPPGTATraffic
@511Ontario