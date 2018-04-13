Here's how to prepare for severe weather

With a freezing rain warning issued for the GTA ahead of a potential ice storm and severe weather, CityNews has compiled a list of resources to help you this weekend.

Heavy winds and ice build-up could cause tree branches to snap and power lines to come down. In the event of a power outage, receive up-to-date information by contacting your local hydro provider:



Toronto Hydro

Website: Toronto Hydro Outage Map

Twitter: @TorontoHydro

To report downed power lines and outages: (416) 542-8000

To report non emergency damaged trees or fallen branches: 311



Alectra Utilities (for Brampton, Mississauga, Hamilton and several other areas of the GTA)

Twitter: @AlectraNews

Brampton: outage map or call 1-844-797-7920

Hamilton: information on outages or call 905-522-6611

Mississauga: outage map or call 905-273- 7425

St. Catharines: information on outages or call 905-684-8111

York Region/Simcoe County: outage map or call 1-877-963-6900

Hydro One: (Rest of Ontario)

Website: Hydro One Storm Center

Twitter: @HydroOne

To report outages: 1-800-434-1235

If any outage occurs, Toronto Hydro recommends you do the following:

Unplug or turn off all appliances to avoid possible damage when power resumes.

Don’t use barbecues, propane heaters or portable generators indoors or in enclosed spaces such as garages, covered porches and sheds – they generate carbon monoxide gas, which can be fatal.

Never leave candles unattended.

If you don’t already have one, a 72-hour emergency kit is key to have during a power outage.

An emergency kit should contain at least:

Water — four litres of water per person per day

Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods

Wind-up or battery-powered flashlight (and extra batteries)

Wind-up or battery-powered radio (and extra batteries)

First aid kit

Important family documents such as identification, insurance and bank records

If you are travelling this weekend, make sure to check for any delays or cancellations before heading out!

If you are flying out of Toronto Pearson Airport:

Check flight status: Toronto Pearson Flight Schedules

Twitter:@TorontoPearson

Contact line: 416-247-7678

If you are flying out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport:

Check flight status: Billy Bishop Airport Flight Status

Twitter: @BBishopAirport

Contact line: 416-203-6942

If you are taking the GO Transit:

Train schedules: GO Train full schedules or service updates

Twitter: @GoTransit

Contact line: 416-869-3200

For traffic updates:

@680Newstraffic

@OPPGTATraffic

@511Ontario