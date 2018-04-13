Rainy day ahead before potential ice storm this weekend

It will be a cloudy and rainy day on Friday, ahead of a storm system that could leave the GTA covered in ice this weekend.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of a potential ice storm for parts of southern Ontario on Saturday and Sunday.

The national weather agency says rain will change to freezing rain early Saturday as colder air moves into the region. The freezing rain, which could continue for a few hours, will then morph into ice pellets.

There will be a break in precipitation on Saturday night, but it will resume overnight into early Sunday morning. The day could see a “prolonged” period of freezing rain before changing over to heavy rain. At this point, Environment Canada predicts some areas could get more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the ice accumulations combined with 60 km/h winds could lead to power outages, hazardous driving conditions, and flooding.

Rain is expected to continue on Monday but will taper off later in the day.

Timeline from 680 NEWS meteorologist Farah Dhalla Singh:

Friday

Cloudy this morning with showers for the afternoon, high 4 C. Periods of rain will continue into the evening with wind gusts near 50 km/h, low 1 C.

Saturday

Windy with periods of rain and freezing rain mixing with possible ice pellets into the afternoon. The temperatures in the morning will be near 3 C but will fall to -2 C by the afternoon. The wind gusts could be near 50-60 km/h at times. The overnight low remains near -2 C.

Sunday

Windy with freezing rain in the morning mixing with rain for the afternoon, which will be heavy at times, with wind gusts near 50 km/h. The high will be 1 C with a low near -1 C.

Monday

Cloudy with a rain-snow mix that will taper off later in the day, high 4 C. The low will be near -1 C.