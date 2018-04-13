Man shot multiple times in Etobicoke

A 21-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the Bloor Street West and Royal York Road area just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest.

The canine unit was called to the scene to help search for the suspect, who is described as male, white, about six feet tall, between the ages of 20 and 25. He was last seen wearing a hoody and black pants.

There has been no word on a possible motive behind the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.