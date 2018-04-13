Common, Usher, Dave Matthews Band set for memorial concert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Top musical acts including Common, Usher and the Dave Matthews Band are set to perform at a concert marking a new memorial to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama.

Others on the bill for the April 27 show at a riverside amphitheatre include The Roots and Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes.

The Concert for Peace and Justice will coincide with the opening of a new memorial to victims of racial terror lynching. Erected by the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative law firm, the memorial is located on a hilltop near downtown.

Leaders including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and former Vice-President Al Gore are slated to attend opening events.

A museum documenting the history of racial oppression and violence in the United States also is opening.