Britney Spears welcomes new niece, congratulates sister
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2018 9:35 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2018 at 10:20 am EDT
FILE- In this Dec. 17, 2006, file photo, Britney Spears, left, leaves with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears just before half time during the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Britney Spears has a new niece. The singer on Thursday, April 12, 2018, tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter. (AP Photo/Mark Avery, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Britney Spears has a new niece.
The singer on Thursday tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson.
“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world,” Britney Spears wrote.
Jamie Lynn Spears also tweeted the announcement.
The 27-year-old former “Zoey 101” star married Jamie Watson in 2014. She also has a 9-year-old daughter with her former fiancé.
