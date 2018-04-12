Woman injured in Huntley St. fire

Toronto fire say a woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries in a downtown apartment fire.

Officials say the fire broke out on the 27th floor of the building at Bloor Street and Huntley Street, just west of Sherbourne around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was knocked down quickly and residents on the 27th floor were evacuated as a precaution.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and they are investigating the cause of the blaze.