Too many Black, Indigenous kids in Ontario child-welfare system, report finds
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 12, 2018 12:17 pm EDT
TORONTO – A new report has found that too many black and Indigenous children in Ontario are taken into care, and is calling for urgent action to address the issue.
The report by the province’s human rights commission finds that black and Indigenous children are over-represented in the child-welfare system.
Chief commissioner Renu Mandhane calls the findings deeply concerning.
She says families and communities have been sounding the alarm about the disproportionate numbers of certain groups in the child-welfare system for years.
Mandhane is urging the Ontario government to develop a strategy to identify and address the issue.
The Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies said it already is undertaking initiatives to address problems raised in the report.
