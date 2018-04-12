2 teens injured in separate stabbings near Harbord and Clinton

Two teenage boys have been rushed to hospital after two stabbings near Harbord and Clinton streets, west of Bathurst, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 1 p.m.

Police said the first victim was stabbed in the back. The second victim was stabbed in the chest.

Both injuries are believed to be serious.

Police are searching for two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a male, black, wearing brown Roots tracksuit.

The second suspect is described as male, brown, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.