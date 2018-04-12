Scarborough high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

A 57-year-old high school teacher in Scarborough has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Police said they learned of the alleged sexual assaults, at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts, on the morning of March 29.

It’s alleged the teacher, John Kraft, sexually assaulted a girl at the school between late 2017 and March.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is due in court on May 22.