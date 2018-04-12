Pedestrian struck on Hwy. 401 near Morningside

A section of Highway 401 is closed at Morningside Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man, believed to be in his 60s, suffered head injuries. His condition is considered life-threatening.
A source tells 680 NEWS reporter Carl Hantske that it appears the man may have walked onto the highway.
The two right collector lanes of the highway are closed.
Meanwhile, drivers are facing another traffic issue on the same stretch of highway.
A vehicle flipped over in the second lane of the eastbound collectors approaching Bayview Avenue just after 7 a.m.
All occupants were able to get out of the overturned vehicle.
Schmidt said only minor injuries were reported.