Pedestrian struck on Hwy. 401 near Morningside

A section of Highway 401 is closed at Morningside Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man, believed to be in his 60s, suffered head injuries. His condition is considered life-threatening.

A source tells 680 NEWS reporter Carl Hantske that it appears the man may have walked onto the highway.

A man suffers life threatening injuries after being struck by truck on the eastbound 401 collectors near Morningside in Scarborough. It appears he may have walked onto hiway. Listen to 680 NEWS for full story. That is the white truck in photo stopped in right lane pic.twitter.com/ctG2sGvqZr — carl hanstke (@carl680) April 12, 2018

The two right collector lanes of the highway are closed.

Meanwhile, drivers are facing another traffic issue on the same stretch of highway.

A vehicle flipped over in the second lane of the eastbound collectors approaching Bayview Avenue just after 7 a.m.

All occupants were able to get out of the overturned vehicle.

Schmidt said only minor injuries were reported.