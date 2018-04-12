Ottawa investigating Tim Hortons owner

The federal government is planning an investigation of the Brazilian owned parent company of Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International.

The Globe & Mail reports & sources confirm to 680NEWS’s Richard Southern that it’s over allegations that RBI has not lived up to the conditions set out by the federal government that allowed the company to buy Tim Hortons in 2014.

Those conditions include not increasing franchisee rents for five years.

Franchise owners claim that the head office has effectively raised rents by shifting costs for their supplies to them.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains, says, they are “aware of the concerns raised by the franchisees and looking into them. We are monitoring compliance with the undertakings, as we do with all investments.”

A war has been brewing between the Tim Hortons store owners and Restaurant Brands International for some time now.

Last year, approximately 70% from franchise owners formed a group to push back against the head office which they claimed was hurting the brand.

President of the Great White North Franchisee Association, David Hughes, has issued a statement to 680NEWS’s Richard Southern:

Rome is burning! Tim Hortons employs 150,000 across the country, and with our plight in the news across the country for over a year now, we’ve had no government help at any level.

More importantly, where is RBI’s Board of Directors (the so-called Captains of Industry)? They would be the obvious choice to mediate a solution. But they too have remained silent.

GWNFA has been the only group advocating for the Canadian franchisees and trying to salvage this great Canadian icon from the egregious management policies and practices that RBI has put in place.



Restaurant Brands International claimed that it has not heard of any federal investigation:

“Thank you for sharing this with us. We haven’t been notified of any inquiries from Investment Canada or the Minister. What I can tell you, is that every year we have reported to the Government on meeting our undertakings, without complaint. We have always been and remain committed to doing good business in Canada.”

—Tim Hortons Media Relations

Its not clear how or if the outcome of the federal investigation may change the current ownership arrangement.

Tim Hortons has faced some negative publicity as of late.

Some of its Ontario franchisees clawed back employee benefits following the minimum wage hike, and three weeks ago, Restaurant Brands International announced plans for a $700 million dollar renovation of store Interiors with franchise owners expected to split the bill.

Same store sales at the chain have soften in recent quarters and the shares in Restaurant Brands International are down 8.5% this year.