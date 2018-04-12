Loading articles...

Man suffers serious injuries in Flemingdon Park stabbing

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed near Flemingdon Park.

Toronto police say the incident happened in the lobby of a building at Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers are currently searching for a suspect.

No suspect description has been made available.

